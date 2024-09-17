ADVERTISEMENT

Central police canteens in Manipur will be open to all: Amit Shah

Published - September 17, 2024 12:01 am IST - New Delhi

Ever since the conflict, there has been a shortage of essential commodities in the State. Amit Shah said the government will “provide commodities to the people of Manipur at reasonable prices”.

The Hindu Bureau

Manipur has been affected by ethnic violence between the tribal Kuki-Zo and the Meitei people since May 3, 2023. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday (September 16, 2024) that all the 21 central police canteens in Manipur will be open to the public to provide commodities at “reasonable prices”. He said 16 new Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars will be set up soon, eight each in the hill and valley districts.

Manipur has been affected by ethnic violence between the tribal Kuki-Zo and the Meitei people since May 3, 2023. Due to blockade of national highways and other arterial roads by members of both the communities, the trucks and vehicles are often stopped, leading to shortage of essentials in both the hills and the valley.

Announcing the decision on X, Mr. Shah said, “In line with PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s commitment, the MHA is launching an initiative to provide commodities to the people of Manipur at reasonable prices. Now the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars will be open for common people from September 17, 2024. In addition to 21 existing Bhandars, 16 new ones will be opened. Among the 16 new centres, eight will be in the valley, and the remaining eight in the hills.”

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said the State government will take up necessary steps to ensure that the measure will be implemented and delivered to help fulfill the goals to uplift the people of Manipur.

