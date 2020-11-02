Central nod for several key appointments in ED

NEW DELHI

02 November 2020 23:30 IST

The tenure of some officials has also been extended

The Centre has cleared several key appointments in the Enforcement Directorate, which is mandated to investigate money laundering, terror funding and foreign exchange-related offences. The tenure of some officials has also been extended.

Among the new appointees is Sonia Narang, a Karnataka cadre Indian Police Service officer of the 2002 batch, who has been on Central deputation with the National Investigation Agency since April 2016.

According to a Department of Revenue order on Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind approved her appointment at the Additional Director level for a tenure up to July 3, 2021. She held the post of Deputy Inspector-General with the Crime Investigation Department in the State before she joined the NIA.

At the same level, Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officials — Santosh Mankoskar of the 2004 batch and Sunil Kumar Yadav of the 2005 batch — have been appointed for four years from the date of joining. Yogesh Sharma, also an IRS official of 2006 batch, has been appointed till April 22, 2022.

The on-deputation appointment of IRS official Kapil Raj has been approved till December 12, and that of IRS official Sudesh Kumar Sheoran has been approved till January 2, 2021, and IRS official Manish Godara’s appointment approved till December 29. The three officials of the Joint Director level are of the 2009 batch.

The President has also approved extension of tenure of IRS official Madhab C. Mishra from September 2 to September 1 2021, while that of IPS officer Raman Gupta has been extended from November 16 to November 15 next year and that of IRS official Rahul Rajput from August 27 to August 26 next year. They also hold the Joint Director posts.

Proposals for the promotion of several officials already posted with the ED at the Joint Director and Deputy Director levels are currently pending with the government.