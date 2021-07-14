Central govt hikes DA to 28%

The Centre has decided to increase the dearness allowance for central government employees from 17% to 28%.

This will be applicable from July 1, 2021, Information and Broadcasting Minster Anurag Thakur told mediapersons after a Cabinet meet.

The DA was was suspended last year in view of the Covid pandemic.

The Union Cabinet, which was recently expanded, met physically for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak, on Wednesday.

This was the second time in a week that the Council of Ministers met, after July 8.

The Cabinet also approved the continuation of rebate of state and Central taxes and levies on export of apparel, garments and made-ups. The rebate will continue till March 31, 2024.

It also approved continuation of National AYUSH Mission from 2020-2021 to 2025-2026. This will cost Rs.4,607 crore, Mr. Thakur said.