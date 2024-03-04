Central government employees protest delays in promotion, threaten non-cooperation if demands not met

March 04, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Central government employees have threatened a “non-cooperation movement” if an expedited decision is not taken regarding their promotions and the “government does not wake up from its deep slumber.” The officials said that many employees suffer stagnation in theircareers and financial losses in pension as they retire without getting promoted.

On March 4, over a hundred Central Secretariat Service (CSS) officials took out a peace march on the Raisina Hills, where the Prime Minister’s office and several Ministries such as home and defence are located, to mark their protest.

A cadre review committee (CRC) constituted in 2022 is yet to submit its findings. The committee is headed by the officials of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the administrative Ministry for CSS.

“The CSS Forum has pursued the matter at every level, however, we are yet to receive any positive outcome from the government. Such kind of treatment with CSS officers who are considered as backbone of Central government is very disappointing and frustrating,” a letter sent by the forum to to Secretary, DoPT said.

It said that the Central government had constituted a cadre review committee on October 27, 2022, to assess the rising demand for manpower across various Ministries and departments in view of a growing number of schemes and projects of the Government of India and to suggest the steps for better cadre management and smooth career progression of CSS officials.

“As per information available with us, the deliberations of the committee have been completed long ago however matter is still pending with the government. As per information available with us, at least 20 government departments have sent requisitions for more than 2,500 additional posts. The number will be huge of the data of all the departments is to be considered. Due to the delay in the submission of the report of CRC, these departments are crippling with shortage of manpower, which is also causing hampering of official work. There is also stagnation in almost each grade of CSS due to which officers are distressed and dismayed,” the CSS forum said.

The forum has decided to take out a series of protest marches in the next few days.

“We will start a non-cooperation movement if the government does not act. It will mean that we will only work during the official hours, 9 am-5.30 pm, and will not put in any extra hours as we do on a usual basis,” one of the members of the forum said.

