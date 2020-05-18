Central government offices to work at 50% strength

New Delhi

18 May 2020 23:21 IST

Officers at level of Dy. Secretary and above must attend on all working days

The Personnel Ministry has said in an order all Central government officers shall ensure 50% work strength and officers at the level of Deputy Secretary and above shall attend office on all working days.

The revised work guidelines were issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Monday .

“For regulating the attendance of officers and staff below the level of Deputy Secretary, all Heads of the Department shall prepare a roster to ensure that 50% of officers and staff attend office on every alternate day. Those officers/staff who are not required to attend office on a particular day shall work from home and should be available on telephone and electronic means of communications at all times,” it said.

The DoPT also suggested staggered work hours for the 50% staff. It said biometric attendance system will continue to remain suspended.