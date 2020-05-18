National

Central government offices to work at 50% strength

Officers at level of Dy. Secretary and above must attend on all working days

The Personnel Ministry has said in an order all Central government officers shall ensure 50% work strength and officers at the level of Deputy Secretary and above shall attend office on all working days.

The revised work guidelines were issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Monday .

“For regulating the attendance of officers and staff below the level of Deputy Secretary, all Heads of the Department shall prepare a roster to ensure that 50% of officers and staff attend office on every alternate day. Those officers/staff who are not required to attend office on a particular day shall work from home and should be available on telephone and electronic means of communications at all times,” it said.

The DoPT also suggested staggered work hours for the 50% staff. It said biometric attendance system will continue to remain suspended.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 11:23:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/central-government-offices-to-work-at-50-strength/article31617932.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY