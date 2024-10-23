Central Government integrates 12 schemes on eShram portal

The Central Government’s ‘eShram-One Stop Solution’ portal, which aims to integrate information on welfare schemes meant for unorganised workers in an effective manner on a single platform, has now integrated 12 schemes of different Central Ministries and Departments to the site.

The Central Government has also urged States and Union Territories to bring their schemes and benefits for unorganised workers onto the eShram platform as well.

e-Shram One Stop Solution is the single-window platform to access social security & welfare benefits for unorganized workers. Visit https://t.co/vdAIdoNKY1 for more information.#LabourMinistryIndia#MoLE #eShramPortalpic.twitter.com/bJucrneDvj — Ministry of Labour & Employment, GoI (@LabourMinistry) October 23, 2024

“This idea is to ensure that, at the click of a button, those registering from the unorganised sector onto the portal get all the facilities in one place. To ensure wide reach, we are offering services in some regional languages and are also conducting outreach programmes and activities to create awareness about the portal, and on how to register and get the benefits, etc.,” a senior official of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, and Youth Affairs and Sports, said.

He added that the eShram portal would serve as a mediator and ensure unorganised workers became aware of, and had easy access to, the schemes designed for them.

The official said that since the launch of the e-Shram portal in August 2021, over 30 crore unorganised workers had enrolled on it. “This has demonstrated the e-Shram portal’s widespread appeal among unorganised labour and underscores the social impact of the initiative and the government’s commitment to supporting the nation’s unorganised workers,” the official said.

The portal was launched with the objective of creating a ‘National Database of Unorganised Workers’ and provides workers a Universal Account Number (UAN).

According to information shared by the Central Government in Parliament earlier this year, the 2021-22 Economic Survey said that 43.99 crore workers out of a total workforce of 53.53 crore were employed in the unorganised sector. The reply in Parliament also said that the gender-wise data on the number of workers enrolled on the e-Shram portal was female (15,67,85,963), male (13,83,96,531), and others (6,461) as on March 31.