Central government employees forum seek WFH, staggered office timing

Amid the worsening air conditions in Delhi on Monday (November 18, 2024), the Central Secretariat Service (CSS) Forum, a body of central government employees wrote to the Department of Personnel Training (DoPT) to issue clear pollution-specific health advisories.

Some of the CSS demands include incorporating Work from Home (WFH) or staggered office timings in all Central Government Offices located in Delhi-NCR, provision of air purifiers in all Central Government offices and provision of N95 masks and protective gear to all officials. They also demanded regular health check-ups, awareness sessions and a car-pooling facility.

On Monday (November 18, 2024) morning, air quality in Delhi deteriorated significantly as a thick blanket of smog enveloped many areas of Delhi-NCR. The air quality level dropped to ‘severe plus,’ prompting the implementation of GRAP Stage 4 in the region. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 7 a.m. reached a staggering 483 in the national capital.

The Supreme Court questioned the Delhi government about the delays in implementing stricter anti-pollution measures required under GRAP-4, emphasising that preventive actions cannot be reduced without the court’s prior approval.

Additionally, adverse weather conditions in the national capital resulted in the diversion of five flights at the Delhi airport, with four redirected to Jaipur and one to Dehradun.

