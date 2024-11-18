 />
Central government employees forum seek WFH, staggered office timing

Central government employees demand pollution-specific health advisories in Delhi amid worsening air quality conditions and Supreme Court intervention

Published - November 18, 2024 04:11 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Commuters wearing masks stand at a bus stop as Delhi’s air quality remains in the ‘severe’ category, in New Delhi on Monday.

Commuters wearing masks stand at a bus stop as Delhi’s air quality remains in the ‘severe’ category, in New Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Amid the worsening air conditions in Delhi on Monday (November 18, 2024), the Central Secretariat Service (CSS) Forum, a body of central government employees wrote to the Department of Personnel Training (DoPT) to issue clear pollution-specific health advisories.

Some of the CSS demands include incorporating Work from Home (WFH) or staggered office timings in all Central Government Offices located in Delhi-NCR, provision of air purifiers in all Central Government offices and provision of N95 masks and protective gear to all officials. They also demanded regular health check-ups, awareness sessions and a car-pooling facility.

On Monday (November 18, 2024) morning, air quality in Delhi deteriorated significantly as a thick blanket of smog enveloped many areas of Delhi-NCR. The air quality level dropped to ‘severe plus,’ prompting the implementation of GRAP Stage 4 in the region. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 7 a.m. reached a staggering 483 in the national capital.

BJP distributes masks as AQI hits 'severe plus' category in Delhi, slams AAP for 'negligence'

The Supreme Court questioned the Delhi government about the delays in implementing stricter anti-pollution measures required under GRAP-4, emphasising that preventive actions cannot be reduced without the court’s prior approval.

Additionally, adverse weather conditions in the national capital resulted in the diversion of five flights at the Delhi airport, with four redirected to Jaipur and one to Dehradun.

