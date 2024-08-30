Central government employees forum says it will fight for Old Pension Scheme

The Central Secretariat Service (CSS) Forum, a body representing Central government employees, said on Thursday that it will fight for the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) till its last breath. The Forum said, “OPS is not a privilege, it’s our right.”

The statement comes in the wake of the August 24 decision of the NDA government to implement a Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), that assures government employees 50% of their last drawn pay as a life-long monthly benefit. The employees have to contribute 10% of the basic pay for the retirement corpus. The scheme also assures officials a periodic dearness relief hike in line with inflation trends.

Currently, the National Pension System (NPS), which replaced the OPS on January 1, 2004, is applicable to all Central government employees. From April 1, 2025, employees can choose if they want to continue with NPS or switch to UPS.

Unlike the post-2004 retirement schemes, OPS does not entail any contribution from the employee.

Ashutosh Misra, General Secretary, CSS Forum said, “Both NPS and UPS are not good for government employees. At the time of superannuation, NPS has no provision for assured pension but has an option of 60% payout as corpus. The UPS has no provision for any reasonable corpus even after serving 30 to 35 years of service. In case of unfortunate events, immediately after superannuation, employees may not even receive their own contribution introduced through the UPS.”

He added that an insecure employee can never perform his/her best for the organisation and the country. “CSS Forum believes that reintroduction of OPS will be a win-win situation for both employees as well as the government. 10% of basic pay, which is being deducted in NPS, will also be deducted in UPS. As such deductions are not provisioned in OPS, it will definitely boost the market and economy. ...we all are well assured that the Prime Minister will very soon consider OPS for the government employees,” he stated.