Cabinet approves second COVID-19 emergency response package

Package to fund 20,000 additional ICU beds, paediatric units in all districts, to name a few.

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved a ₹23,123 crore package to boost emergency response and healthcare systems, including funding for 20,000 additional CU beds and setting up of paediatric units in all districts ahead of a potential third wave of COVID-19 in the country.

At a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day after the expansion and reshuffle of portfolios, the Cabinet approved the second phase of the package. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who was among the new Cabinet Ministers who assumed office earlier on Thursday, said the first phase had been approved in 2020 and had helped in increasing the number of dedicated COVID facilities. He said the second phase of the package included funding for paediatric units in all 736 districts and setting up of 20,000 ICU beds, 20% of which would be “hybrid”, that is for adults and children. The announcement comes at a time there are apprehensions about a third wave of COVID-19 affecting children more than before.

Mr. Mandaviya said the package was aimed at preventing the problems observed during the second wave, including lack of oxygen transport and shortage of medicines, from happening again.

“This scheme aims to accelerate health system preparedness for immediate responsiveness for early prevention, detection and management, with the focus on health infrastructure development including for paediatric care and with measurable outcomes,” a government statement said.

The package would be implemented from July 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, with the Centre’s share being ₹15,000 crore and states’ share ₹8,123 crore, the statement said.

The Centre would provide support to its hospitals, All-India Institutes of Medical Sciences and other institutes of national importance for repurposing 6,688 beds for COVID management, it said. Genome sequencing machines would be provided to the National Centre for Disease Control, it added. The package would also provide for the expansion of the national telemedicine platform, eSanjeevani, by increasing daily consultations from 50,000 at present to 5 lakh.

States would be “supported” to carry out at least 21.5 lakh tests a day and add 8,800 ambulances.