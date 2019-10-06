Central funds: BJP thanks PM Modi; Opposition says it’s too little, too late

The release of ₹1,200 crore from the Centre as interim flood relief to Karnataka has led to another round political slugfest, with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa profusely thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the gesture and the Opposition leaders dubbing it too little, too late.

Mr. Yediyurappa said in Vijayapura that the release of funds had “silenced the critics” who were blaming the Union government. He told mediapersons after offering ‘bagina’ to the Krishna at Almatti reservoir that he was hoping more funds would be provided soon. Admitting that ₹35,000-crore loss estimate was not final, he said district authorities were still conducting surveys. “It is a fact that the loss is enormous in Karnataka,” he said.

Protests and arrests

In Hubballi, members of the Mahila Congress courted arrest outside the Hubballi Airport on Saturday while trying to stage a protest against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for what they termed “meagre assistance” towards flood relief. In Yadgir, the police took into custody some persons for showing black flags to the vehicle in which Mr. Yediyurappa was travelling.

In Mangaluru, the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the Union government should have released at least ₹5,000 crore as interim flood relief. He said the State should have brought pressure on the Union government for more funds, but it had failed. He said Mr. Yediyurappa did not know how to manage finances of the government. If he knew it, he would not have spoken in a manner which reflected that the State’s treasury was empty. “How can the treasury be empty when taxes were being collected every month?” he said.

Janata Dal (Secular) State president H.K. Kumaraswamy said the amount released by the Centre was negligible, considering the total loss suffered by the State. The party has decided to stage protests across the State on October 10 to condemn the State government’s “failure” to provide timely relief to the flood-hit people.

Diversion of funds

Mr. Kumaraswamy also took exception to diversion of funds. “The State government has diverted funds meant for Special Component Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan to flood-hit areas. Similarly, funds earmarked for development works in constituencies represented by Opposition party MLAs were being diverted for flood relief works,” he said.

“In my constituency, ₹100 crore has been diverted. The amount was reserved for the repair of roads and bridges. But, the government has not altered the allocation made to segments represented by BJP MLAs,” he said.