Censor Board refutes reports claiming refusal of certificate to ‘Bahattar Hoorain’ and its trailer

June 29, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Dismissing reports in a section of media that a film titled Bahattar Hoorain (72 Hoorain) and its trailer were refused certification, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Thursday said the film had been granted ‘A’ certification on October 4, 2019.

“... now, the trailer of said film is under due process which was applied to the CBFC on June 19, 2023, and examined in accordance with the guidelines issued under Section 5B(2) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952,” said the board. It said the filmmaker was asked for the requisite documentary submissions and upon receipt of the same, certification was granted subject to modifications.

“A show cause notice communicating the modification was issued to the applicant/filmmaker on June 27, 2023, and the same is pending for the applicant’s response/compliance,” the board said, adding: “Thus, any misleading reports may not be entertained or circulated hereinafter when the matter is under due process.”

According to the details of the certificate obtained by The Hindu, the CBFC has cut two dialogues, including one in which a character refers to Muslim scholars as “perverts”, and a scene where the dead body of a terrorist is urinated upon.

The film’s trailer, which was released on a digital platform this Wednesday, has raised many eyebrows. The film is slated to be released across the country on July 7. In 2021, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan had bagged the National Film Award in the ‘Best Direction’ category for Bahattar Hoorain.