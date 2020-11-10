Celebrating demonetisation akin to cutting cakes on victims’ graves: Shiv Sena

Mumbai

10 November 2020 12:26 IST

In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the party slammed the BJP for ‘celebrating’ the fourth anniversary of the note ban

In a caustic attack on the BJP, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday said “celebrating” the fourth anniversary of demonetisation because of which many people “committed suicide” and businesses were destroyed, is akin to cutting birthday cakes on their graves.

In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena termed the 2016 decision as a “black chapter” in India’s history.

It claimed the note ban and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) hit the country’s interests hard.

“To celebrate the (demonetisation) decision because of which many people embraced deaths...jobs were lost...committed suicides and trades and industries destroyed, is akin to cutting a birthday cake sitting on the graves of all such people,” the editorial said.

Speaking on the fourth anniversary of demonetisation of currency notes of ₹500 and ₹1,000 on November 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the move helped reduce black money and gave a boost to transparency.

The Sena also said that the BJP raised issues like the construction of Ram temple and death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the Bihar Assembly polls, but they failed to click with the people.

“But the atmosphere in Bihar changed after (RJD leader) Tejashwi Yadav promised 10 lakh jobs. His rallies saw huge turn ups (of the people). These included unemployed youth mostly. What does this indicate?” the Shiv Sena asked.