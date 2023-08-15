Celebrating 77 years of Indian Independence

August 15, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 02:36 pm IST - New Delhi

On the morning of August 15, thousands flocked to the Red Fort in New Delhi to celebrate the 77th Independence Day, despite the sweltering heat. Attendees included dignitaries, young students and various citizens of the nation. Approximately, 1,800 special invitees of Prime Minister Narendra Modi such as central vista construction workers, village leaders from various parts of the country, fisherpersons, teachers, and farmers were also present at Red Fort for the PM’s address.

Before delivering his 10th consecutive Independence Day speech, PM Modi paid his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. He reached the Red Fort shortly after and was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence of State Ajay Bhatt, and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane. This was followed with the salute by the Inter-Services, Delhi Police Guard, and an inspection of the guard of honour.

As the PM reached the ramparts of Red Fort to unfurl the tricolour, a sense of patriotism rose from the enclosures full of young students, and citizens. A 21 Gun Salute echoed as the national anthem played after the tricolour was hoisted, filling many with pride and love for the nation.

A 17-year-old cadet, Vicky Kumar from the National Cadet Corps said the event invigorated the spirit of the nation within him. He said “I felt a sense of pride and ‘josh’ towards my nation as our PM unfurled the flag, I want to be able to serve my country well in the future.”

Before PM Modi began his speech, the audience was greeted with showers of flower petals from two helicopters.

PM Modi touched upon the various key affairs of the country including the rapid population growth, Manipur violence, growing GDP, the youth of the country, ‘nari shakti’ and more. This was his fourth-longest Independence Day address.

Girls from some Delhi Government schools spoke about how PM’s address gave them a boost of confidence and prompted them to do well. Prachi Jaiswal, 16, said “He spoke about women empowerment and how the daughters of India are on the frontline of all fields, it made me feel like I can achieve anything.”

The end of PM Modi’s speech was marked by tricolour balloons being released into the sky, receiving cheers from the crowds. He also interacted with cadets from the NCC after his speech.

Heightened Security Protocol

Multiple security agencies made heavy arrangements to guard the Red Fort venue, multiple routes leading to it and the entire national capital. More than 5,600 personnel of Delhi Police, National Security Guard (NSG), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) as well as multiple SWAT teams, including women teams, were deployed at and around the Red Fort. Special Protection Group (SPG), responsible for the Prime Minister’s security, also kept vigil across the venue, especially around the ramparts.

A senior Delhi Police officer said that multiple anti-drone systems, including vehicle-mounted ones, to shoot down any unmanned aerial vehicles. Police had prohibited flying of any unconventional aerial objects.

Heavy traffic restrictions were also put in place with several check points across the city. Personnel diverted any vehicle without an invite or a parking pass to the routes away from Red Fort.

At the venue, at least three-layered security check was in place with personnel thoroughly frisked all visitors. While no sharp objects, eatables, digital items like laptops, i-pads and car remote controls were put in the banned items list, various common articles like water bottles and umbrella were also not allowed. More than 1,000 CCTV cameras and over 15 AI-based cameras with features like facial recognition system were also installed to keep vigil on any suspicious activities.

