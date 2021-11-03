Celebrate Deepavali in clean and safe manner: President Kovind

New Delhi

03 November 2021 23:41 IST

'The auspicious occasion of Deepavali gives message of mutual affection, fraternity and brotherhood.'

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday urged citizens to celebrate Deepavali in a clean and safe manner and contribute towards "conserving and protecting" the environment.

Wishing the citizens on the eve of Deepavali, President Kovind said," Deepavali festival symbolises the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. This festival is largely celebrated by people following different beliefs across various sections of our society. The auspicious occasion of Deepavali gives message of mutual affection, fraternity and brotherhood".

"Infact, it is an occasion to share our prosperity and happiness with each other,” he added.

Use of "toxic" fire crackers during Deepavali, Kali Puja and other festivals was heard by the Supreme Court. Though the court made it clear that a blanket ban on crackers is not possible, it directed the State governments to ensure that no toxic chemicals and substance is used in fire crackers.