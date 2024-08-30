Ceiling on net borrowing: SC to set up five-judge bench to hear Kerala’s plea against Centre

Kerala government in the Supreme Court on Friday (August 30, 2024) made an oral mentioning about the formation of a Constitution Bench to examine whether a State has an “enforceable right” to raise its borrowing limits over and above the cap fixed by the Union government.

The oral mentioning was made before Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud by senior advocate Kapil Sibal for Kerala.

The reference to a Constitution Bench was made by a two-judge Bench of Justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan in April this year on the basis of an original suit filed by Kerala. The Chief Justice agreed to look into it.

The reference had raised seminal questions on whether “fiscal decentralisation” was an aspect of Indian federalism and if central regulations fixing net borrowing ceilings on States were a violation of the principles of federalism.

The court had also referred to the Constitution Bench the issue of whether financial restrictions introduced by the Centre had meted out a differential treatment to Kerala compared to other States.

The two-judge Bench further asked the Constitution Bench to examine if the borrowing restrictions of the Centre were in conflict with the role assigned to the Reserve Bank of India as the “public debt manager”.

Finally, Justice Kant’s Bench had framed the question whether it was mandatory for the Centre to have prior consultation with States for giving effect to the recommendations of the Finance Commission.

The reference came on the basis of an original suit filed by Kerala accusing the Union government of arbitrarily restraining its borrowing limits, due to which the State was tottering at the brink of a financial emergency, unable to pay salaries, pensions and fulfill its other essential financial commitments.

However, the Bench of Justices Kant Viswanathan had been skeptical about Kerala’s prowess to use its funds wisely. It had refused to pass any judicial order directing the Union government to lift the net borrowing ceiling for Kerala or enable the State to borrow ₹ 26,226 crore on an immediate basis. The Bench had observed that the Centre had already allowed a “substantial relief” of Rs. 13608 crore to the State for it to tide over the immediate crisis.

The Division Bench noted that there was a vacuum in law concerning Article 293 of the Constitution, which dealt with the financial borrowings by States.

Kerala had approached the apex court arguing that the Centre’s shackles on the State’s borrowing powers was an attack on federalism and a catalyst to bring about a breakdown of the constitutional machinery in the State. The State had argued that the borrowing limits ought to be fixed by the States.

The Union had argued that the State had a long history of fiscal deficit, by which its expenditure was in far excess of its income.