CEC Rajiv Kumar on laapata gentlemen memes: ‘We were never out, always here’

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on June 3 referred to various memes doing rounds on social media, describing the Election Commission as 'laapata gentlemen', asserting that he and fellow commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Sing Sandhu were "never out" and were "always here".

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media users had targeted the Commission for allegedly being absent amid the model code violations by top leaders during campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read | India created world record with 64.2 crore people voting in Lok Sabha polls: CEC Rajiv Kumar

The memes were based on a recent drama titled 'LaapataLadies'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference on the eve of the counting of votes on Tuesday, Mr. Kumar said in a lighter vein that now people will see memes on the social media with a tagline that 'laapata gentlemen' are back.

"We were never out, we were always here. We chose to interact with you through our press notes. This was the first time we issued close to a 100 press notes and advisories all put together," he said.

CEC Mr. Kumar, flanked by the two Election Commissioners, said the poll authority has been interacting from behind the scene and on Monday they decided to hold a press meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that questions were raised on flaws in the electoral rolls, on the efficacy of the EVMs and the alleged fudging of voter turnout figures.

The CEC said while the one making allegations was present in the court (kachahari), there was no "gavah" or witness.

He said that there was no complaint whatsoever from the candidates and those receiving Form 17 C which records votes polled in a booth. "...matab, kuch aa raha hai, mein bol nahin raha hoon. (There is something in my mind. But I am keeping quiet)," Mr. Kumar said on the various allegations against the EC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to the over one crore polling personnel, he said they have remained the unsung heroes of the elections.

Reading out a couplet, the CEC said while people talk of flowers, no one remembers the gardener.

He also said while "haar-jeet" (victory or defeat) is part of a democracy, no one talks of you (the polling and security personnel) who ensured flawless polls in summer heat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.