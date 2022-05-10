Ceasefire between India and Pakistan will improve security in Jammu and Kashmir: Lt. Gen. Aujla

The new head of 15 Chinar Corps says he will work closely with the administration and society for peace

Lt. Gen. Amardeep Singh Aujla, who assumed command of the strategic Kashmir-based 15 Chinar Corps on May 10, has expressed optimism that the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) “will further enable improvement of the overall security situation”, an Army spokesperson said.

After assuming office in Srinagar’s Badamibagh Cantonment, Lt. Gen. Aujla expressed satisfaction with the improved security parameters in the Kashmir valley, the spokesperson said.

The Army officer, with an illustrious military career spanning 35 years, has said he will work closely with the civil administration and society to further the cause of peace and prosperity in Kashmir. “[With] the support of all community members, Kashmir will move one step closer to its glorious past while leaping forward in the development barometers,” Lt. Gen. Aujla, who paid homage at the Chinar Corps Memorial at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar, said.

He called upon combatants to take additional steps to connect with citizens and jointly work towards the common cause.

Lt. Gen. Aujla an alumnus of the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, was commissioned as an officer in December 1987. As Brigade Major, the General Officer has served in the desert sector during ‘Operation Parakram’. He has served as Brigadier General Staff in Chinar Corps and Major General General Staff in Northern Command during the years of turmoil in Kashmir, when he was solely responsible for the counter-terrorism operations, the Army spokesperson said.

Lt. Gen. Aujla, who has served in J&K over multiple tenures since 1987, also held an important appointment at the Army Headquarters in the office of the Director General of Information Technology.