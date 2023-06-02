ADVERTISEMENT

CDSCO starts probe into Indian-manufactured eye drops leading to infection

June 02, 2023 05:43 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - NEW DELHI

Preliminary inquiry found complaints of reduced vision after the use of methylprednisolone eyedrops from India

The Hindu Bureau

The CDSCO has begun investigation against a complaint raised by Sri Lankan Ministry of Health alleging eyedrops manufactured in India cause eye infection | representative image

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has initiated an investigation into a complaint raised by the Sri Lankan Ministry of Health alleging that eyedrops manufactured in India are linked to eye infection in more than 30 people.

The preliminary inquiry said that 14 out of 34 patients who underwent cataract surgery since April 5 complained of reduced vision after the use of methylprednisolone eyedrops from India. Prednisolone eye drops are used to treat mild to moderate non-infectious eye allergies and inflammation, including damage caused by chemical and thermal burns. Prednisolone eye drops are also used to treat inflammation of the eyes caused by certain conditions.

The eyedrops were manufactured by Gujarat-based Indiana Ophthalmics, a company that has been registered with the National Medicines Regulatory Authority of Sri Lanka and supplying the same product for the last seven years. The eyedrops were recalled with “immediate effect” as per the directive issued by the Sri Lanka Ministry of Health.

