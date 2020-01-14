National

CDS will boost coordination among forces: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Prime Minister ushered in a bold reform, says Defence Minister

The creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to strengthen jointmanship and enhance the level of coordination among the armed forces was done keeping India’s geo-political role in mind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

“The appointment of CDS is required by a country that aspires to be a $5-trillion economy by 2024-25. Keeping India’s geo-political role in mind it was a much-needed reform,” Mr. Singh told ex-Servicemen in Jaipur on the occasion of the Armed Forces Veterans’ Day.

The reforms were pending for decades, he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ushered in a bold reform since Independence by creating the post and a new Department of Military Affairs. Gen. Rawat who took over as the first CDS on January 1, was present at the interaction with the ex-servicemen.

