CDS will boost coordination among forces: Rajnath Singh

The creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to strengthen jointmanship and enhance the level of coordination among the armed forces was done keeping India’s geo-political role in mind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.
“The appointment of CDS is required by a country that aspires to be a $5-trillion economy by 2024-25. Keeping India’s geo-political role in mind it was a much-needed reform,” Mr. Singh told ex-Servicemen in Jaipur on the occasion of the Armed Forces Veterans’ Day.
The reforms were pending for decades, he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ushered in a bold reform since Independence by creating the post and a new Department of Military Affairs. Gen. Rawat who took over as the first CDS on January 1, was present at the interaction with the ex-servicemen.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.