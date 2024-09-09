ADVERTISEMENT

CDS releases joint doctrine for amphibious operations

Updated - September 09, 2024 07:15 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The amphibious capability empowers the armed forces to conduct a “multitude of operations” in the Indian Ocean Region, both during war and peace

The Hindu Bureau

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan released the joint doctrine for amphibious operations during the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC) meeting held on Monday (September 9, 2024).

“The doctrine is a keystone publication which will provide guidance to the commanders for the conduct of amphibious operations in today’s complex military environment,” a Defence Ministry statement said.

The amphibious capability empowers the armed forces to conduct a “multitude of operations” in the Indian Ocean Region, both during war and peace, the statement said, adding, “These operations are a crucial component of multi-domain operations and serve as the best example of the cohesion and integration amongst the armed forces.”

Following the release of joint doctrine for cyberspace operations, the joint doctrine for amphibious operations is the second joint doctrine released this year and it provides due focus on jointness and integration of armed forces in general and amphibious operations in particular, it added.

