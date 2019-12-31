CDS post is ‘ambiguous’, says Congress

The Congress has slammed the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), saying the position is “ambiguous” and will create “difficulties” in the established hierarchical order between the three forces and the government.

General Bipin Rawat was appointed as the country's first CDS on Monday. Among his broad responsibilities outlined by the government is “Principal Military Advisor to Defense Minister”.

Congress spokesperson and Lok Sabha member Manish Tewari, in a series of tweets, questioned the implications of having a military adviser over and above the Service chiefs.

“What implications does nomenclature Principal Military Advisor to Defense Minister have in relation to the three service chief’s in terms of Military advise tendered to the government? Will the advise of the CDS override the advise of the respective Service Chief’s?” he said.

The Congress questioned the ‘lack of clarity’ in the pecking order between the forces and the government. Mr. Tewari stated, “Will the CDS as Permanent Chairperson of Joint Chief’s of Staff Committee outrank the three service Chief’s? Would the three Chief’s report to Defense Minister through Defense Secretary or through CDS now?”

Mr. Tewari noted that the CDS position in respect to the Defence Secretary was also not clear. “What will be the position of CDS qua Defense Secretary? Would the Defense Secretary in terms of Rule 11 of Transaction of Business Rules continue to be the administrative head of the Defense Ministry ?What is the remit/ mandate of the proposed Department of Military Affairs?” he said.

The creation of the post has sent the country down a “portentous path”. “Would the CDS override the Service Chief’s with regard tri Service agencies and organisations What are the implications of the appointment of a CDS on Civil Military Relations- the equilibrium of which has been India’s singular Success since 1947?Are we down a portentous path?” Mr. Tewari stated.