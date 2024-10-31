GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CDS Gen Anil Chauhan to visit Algeria from October 31 to November 4

Published - October 31, 2024 06:15 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
General Anil Chauhan

General Anil Chauhan | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan will embark on an official five-day visit to Algeria starting Thursday, during which he will be signing a memorandum of understanding on defence cooperation, reaffirming the military collaboration between the two nations.

The visit underscores the "growing engagement" between the two nations, which share a commitment towards strengthening diplomatic and military cooperation, the defence ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

CDS Gen Chauhan's visit to Algeria comes weeks after President Droupadi Murmu visited the African nation on October 13-15 at the invitation of Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria. During the visit, Murmu also held bilateral talks with her counterpart.

Gen Chauhan will embark on an official visit to Algeria from October 31 to November 4, "reflecting the deepening ties between India and Algeria in the realm of defence cooperation", the statement said.

"In a significant step, the Chief of Defence Staff will also be signing a Memorandum of Understanding on defence cooperation, reaffirming the military collaboration between both nations," it said.

President Murmu calls for deeper economic cooperation between India, Algeria

During his visit, the CDS is scheduled to call on the General of Army Said Chanegriha, Chief of Staff of the People's National Army, and engage in wide-ranging discussions with senior officials from the Ministry of National Defence (MoND) of Algeria.

"The discussions would focus on enhancing military cooperation, with emphasis on securing strategic interests, capacity building, training, technology exchange and 'Make In India' initiatives," the statement said.

A key highlight of the visit will be the Military Parade and Ceremony commemorating Algeria's 70th anniversary of the glorious revolution of November 1, 1954, where Gen Chauhan has been invited as the guest of honour, it added.

In furtherance to India's commitment to professional military training and education, the CDS is set to visit the prestigious Higher War School in Algeria, a premier institution known for training Algeria's military leadership, where he will address senior officers.

"This visit is expected to elevate the defence partnership between India and Algeria, and foster mutual trust and understanding. The visit follows in close steps with the recently concluded visit of the President of India to Algeria, earlier in October 2024," the ministry said.

The President of India is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

