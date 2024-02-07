CDS calls on industry to work on counter-space capabilities as deterrent for safeguarding country’s space assets

February 07, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Calling upon industry to work on counter-space capabilities as a deterrent for safeguarding the country’s space assets, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Anil Chauhan emphasised that the government is encouraging all the stakeholders including start-ups for the development of a dependable space ecosystem within the country.

“We probably had one start-up in 2014 which has grown to 204 start-ups in the space sector with 54 additions in 2023 itself. In 2023, we as a nation invested $123 million in the sector, bringing the total funding to $380.25 million,” Gen. Chauhan said on Wednesday, addressing the three-day seminar and exhibition DEFSAT-2024, organised jointly by the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies and Satcom Industry Association-India (SIA-India).

Underscoring that the Indian space economy is currently estimated to be around $8.4 billion, Gen. Chauhan said that the indigenous space economy is expected to grow to $44 billion by 2033. “The government initiatives like seed fund scheme, 0% GST regime, sharing of testing facilities, technology transfer have provided the rightful support to the private industry. This framework along with alignment of demands and funding support provide the right environment for the private sector to grow.”

Mentioning the government’s major initiatives in the space domain towards strengthening the capabilities of the armed forces, the CDS referred to the 75 space-related challenges as part of Mission DefSpace-2022 under the iDEX initiative. “Under this initiative, a total of five contracts have been signed and an additional four contracts are at various stages of documentation. In similar timelines, a feasibility study of 12 Make-I (Make In India) challenges is also being progressed,” Gen. Chauhan added.

Addressing the event, Australian Envoy in India Philip Green said that in today’s interconnected world, Australia and India stand as natural and strategic partners in the pursuit of technological excellence and innovation. “Australia’s robust satellite tracking capabilities, coupled with its thriving robotics industry and innovative growth trajectory, complement India’s status as a tech giant. Together, we forge ahead, leveraging our shared strengths and mutual interests to drive advancements in space technology and deepen bilateral relations.”

At the event, the SIA-India and Space Industry Association of Australia (SIAA) have formalised a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen collaboration and drive mutual growth in the space industry.

