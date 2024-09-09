The Supreme Court on Monday (September 9, 2024) orally said there is CCTV footage indicating the time the accused entered a seminar room at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital where a trainee doctor was found raped and murdered on August 9.

So far, the case has only one accused, Sanjoy Roy. He was arrested by the Kolkata police.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, after perusing a confidential status report submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), repeatedly queried whether the “entire CCTV footage after 4:30 in the morning” was handed over by the West Bengal police to the premier agency. Both replied in the affirmative.

The court said it wanted the CBI to go on with the “further line of investigation” opened by the agency. It gave the CBI a week to collect more leads in the case and file another status report.

The Bench, in a separate order, directed the immediate removal of any photographs of the body from social media to ensure privacy and dignity of the victim and her family.

During the half-day hearing, the Chief Justice remarked that there had been “at least a 14-hour delay in the registration of the FIR”.

Though the hearing was replete with long pauses as the judges read the report, it also witnessed comments from the Bench which gave brief insights into the contents of the report.

“There is clarity on when the body was discovered, there is clarity on the movement which took place in and around the room when she was there. The stomach contents also show...,” the CJI left the sentence incomplete which senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani filled in “... the stomach contents show she had a meal”.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for the CBI, disapproved of the collection of forensic evidence from the body, proposing to send them for tests at AIIMS or other Central Forensic Science Laboratories.

The CJI enquired about a form which was to be mandatorily filled in and sent along with the body for post-mortem. The top judge said the document was crucial as there was a column in it which listed the clothes and other articles seized and bagged from the crime scene.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, for West Bengal, sought time to locate the document while Mr. Mehta said it was not handed over to the CBI.

“If this document is missing, then something is wrong,” Justice Pardiwala remarked.

The court directed the State government to produce the document on the next date of hearing.