CCS clears deals for 2 indigenous nuclear attack subs, 31 MQ-9B drones from U.S.

The Cabinet Committee on Security on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) approved two high-profile deals for the purchase of 31 MQ-9B High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) from General Atomics of the U.S. as well indigenous construction of two Nuclear Attack Submarines (SSN).

The proposal for two SSNs to be built indigenously was cleared by the CCS as well as the deal for 31 MQ-9B HALE UAVs which is for the three services, which was confirmed by two official sources.

Approval from CCS is the final step and the MQ-9B deal now awaits formal conclusion. As part of the deal, General Atomics is scheduled to establish a Global Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in India which would count towards offset obligations.

As reported by The Hindu earlier in end-July, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Mr. Singh had approved amendments to the MQ-9B deal related to indigenous content and related aspects. The deal for 31 MQ-9B UAVs, 15 Sea Guardians for the Indian Navy and 16 Sky Guardians — eight each for the Indian Army and Air Force, is estimated to cost $3.99 billion.

India has already indigenously manufactured nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBN) and the SSN project will be a follow-on to that. India’s second SSBN INS Arighaat, was commissioned into service at Visakhapatnam in end-August joining the first SSBN INS Arihant, which was commissioned into service in 2016.

The SSNs are a critical requirement for the Navy which give unlimited endurance to perform a variety of tasks, their endurance only limited by that of the crew. India has in the past, leased to SSNs from Russia and a third SSN which has been contracted is expected to join service in another 2-3 years after some delay.

Pending deal with U.S.

Another major deal now pending is the deal for local manufacture of General Electric (GE) F414 jet engines by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Mk1A.

In August, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was on an official visit to the U.S. where the progress of the UAV as well the jet engine delays were discussed.