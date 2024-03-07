CCS approves development of AMCA, India’s fifth-gen fighter

March 07, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has approved the project for the design and development of India’s fifth-generation fighter jet, Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), to be undertaken by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), defence sources confirmed on March 7.

The AMCA is envisaged as a 25-tonne twin-engine stealth aircraft with an internal weapons bay and Diverterless Supersonic Intake which has been developed in India for the first time. It is intended to have an internal carriage of 1,500 kg of payload and 5,500 kg of external payload with 6,500 kg of internal fuel.

Officials from the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) had stated earlier that once the project sanction is received, the prototype can be rolled out in three years and the first flight in one to one and half years after that. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which is the production agency for the project, has initiated manufacturing activities.

The development of AMCA is planned to be carried out in two phases, an MK1 with the General Electric F414 engine and an Mk2 with a more powerful engine planned to be co-developed in partnership with Saran of France for which discussions are underway.

In September 2022, the CCS gave sanction for the development of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Mk2 at a total cost of ₹9,000 crore, a bigger and more capable fighter than the present LCA, and is currently under development.

The LCA-Mk2 will also be powered by the GE F-414 engine which produces 98kN thrust compared to the 84kN thrust of the GE-404 engine powering the LCA Mk1 and MK1A. The F-414 is set to be manufactured in India under license by HAL for which an agreement is in advanced states of conclusion.

