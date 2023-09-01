HamberMenu
CCI approves Vistara-Air India merger

Vistara and Air India will be integrated to form a full-service carrier, while Air India Express and AirAsia India will together form the low-cost business

September 01, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Jagriti Chandra
FILE PHOTO: A Vistara Airbus A320 passenger aircraft prepares to land at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, India.

FILE PHOTO: A Vistara Airbus A320 passenger aircraft prepares to land at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, India. | Photo Credit: FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday approved the merger of Vistara with Air India as well as allowed Singapore Airlines to acquire 25.1% stake in the erstwhile national carrier.

The CCI announced the decision through a post on X (formerly Twitter).

With this CCI nod, Air India has completed a major regulatory procedure towards becoming a company that comprises four airlines, including AirAsia India and Air India Express apart from Vistara.

Singapore Airlines, which is a co-owner of Vistara alongside Tata Sons, will get a 25.1% stake in Air India and make an investment of ₹2,059 crore in the Tata-owned airline as part of an agreement last year to merge their joint-venture airline with Air India.

Vistara will be integrated with Air India to form-the airline’s full-service business, while AirAsia India will be merged with Air India Express to form the group company’s low-cost arm. 

The latter’s merger is expected to conclude by March 2024. In June last year, the CCI had approved the full acquisition of AirAsia India by Air India and months later, Tata Sons raised their shareholding from 81.7% to 100% by acquiring the remainder from Malaysia’s AirAsia Aviation Group Ltd. for $18.8 million.

