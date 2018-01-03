CCEA approves over ₹6,800-cr Zojila Tunnel project

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved the ₹6,808-crore Zojila Tunnel project in Jammu and Kashmir that will provide year-round connectivity between Srinagar, Kargil and Leh when completed.

Currently, Leh-Ladakh is cut off from the rest of India for almost six months due to heavy snowfall and threat of avalanches.

The project aims to construct a 14.15-km long two-lane bidirectional single tube tunnel with a parallel 14.2-km long egress or parallel escape tunnel, excluding approaches between Baltal and Minamarg in the state, an official release said.

The government added that the project will be an instrument for the development of the economically backward districts in J&K.

The construction period of the project is estimated at seven years with a civil construction cost of ₹4,899.42 crore. The total capital cost of the project is ₹6,808.69 crore, which includes the cost towards land acquisition, resettlement and rehabilitation and other pre-construction activities as well as the maintenance and operation cost of tunnel for four years.

The project will be implemented by Ministry of Road Transport & Highways through National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.

The government said this project, along with other ongoing projects such as the 6.5-km long Z-Morh tunnel at Gagangir, would ensure safe, fast and cheap connectivity between the two regions of Kashmir and Ladakh.

“Zojila Tunnel project will further increase the employment potential for the local labourers for the project activities,” the statement said, adding that on completion, the project would lead to enormous boost in employment as local businesses get linked to national market and the region is able to receive tourist traffic round the year.