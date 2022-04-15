CBSE yet to decide on reverting to single board exam for Class X and XII next year

Special Correspondent April 15, 2022 14:38 IST

Special Correspondent April 15, 2022 14:38 IST

The decision to split the Board exams into two was taken only for the academic session 2022-2023 in view of COVID-19, says an official.

The Shiksha Sadan which houses the CBSE at the Rouse Avenue in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

The decision to split the Board exams into two was taken only for the academic session 2022-2023 in view of COVID-19, says an official.

The decision to revert to single board examinations for Class X and XII will be taken in due course of time, said a senior Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) official. "As far as 2023 academic session is concerned whatever decision will be taken will be communicated to you," CBSE's Controller of Exam Sanyam Bharadwaj told The Hindu. He underlined though that the decision to split the Board exams into two was taken only for the academic session 2022-2023 in view of COVID-19. The first term board examination was held in December 2021 and January 2022, and the second term board examination starts from April 26. While the the first term exams used only multiple choice objective type questions which had to be completed within 90 minutes, the second term exams will include subjective type questions, with short and long answers, and have to be answered within two hours. On the issue of how much weightage would be given to the two examinations, Mr. Bharadwaj said, " we will take a decision on that when we prepare the results of term 2".



Our code of editorial values