CBSE warns schools against starting academic session before April 1

March 18, 2023 03:16 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - New Delhi

The warning by the CBSE comes after several schools commenced their academic session, especially for Classes 10 and 12.

PTI

A view of the Shiksha Sadan which houses the CBSE at Rouse Avenue in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has warned schools against starting the academic session before April 1, saying it poses the risk of causing anxiety and burnout among students.

"It has been noticed that some of the affiliated schools have started their academic session quite early in the year. Attempting to complete an entire year's worth of course work in a reduced timeframe poses risks for students who may get overwhelmed and struggle to keep up with the pace of learning, leading to anxiety and burnout," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said in an official order.

The board has noted that preponing the academic session does not give students enough time for extracurricular activities, such as learning life skills, value education, health and physical education, work education and community service.

"All these activities are equally important as academics. The principals and heads of institutions of the schools affiliated with the board are, therefore, advised to refrain from beginning academic sessions before the specified time and strictly follow the academic session from April 1 to March 31," Tripathi said.

The CBSE is currently conducting the board exams for Classes 10 and 12. The exams began on February 15 for both classes and will conclude on March 21 for Class 10 and April 5 for Class 12.

