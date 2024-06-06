GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CBSE warns schools after AI finds huge gap between theory and practical marks among 50% of student results

The board had employed advanced artificial intelligence tools to analyse the results among students from nearly 500 affiliated schools

Updated - June 06, 2024 07:22 am IST

Published - June 06, 2024 07:12 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Shiksha Sadan, which houses the Central Board of Secondary Education office, in New Delhi.

Shiksha Sadan, which houses the Central Board of Secondary Education office, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: V.V. KRISHNAN

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has detected a significant variation between theory and practical marks in certain subjects among 50% or more students in about 500 CBSE-affiliated schools, based on the data of past year’s result.

The CBSE had employed advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tools to analyse the results.

The variance highlights a need for meticulous assessment during practical examinations in schools. Consequently, the board has issued an advisory to such schools to review their internal assessment procedures.

“The aim is to implement a more robust, transparent, and reliable mechanism to ensure that the assessment process is realistic and adds substantial value to the students’ academic journey,” the CBSE advisory stated.

The advisory serves as a reminder to prioritise fairness and accuracy in assessing practical examinations, thereby enhancing the quality of education imparted in CBSE-affiliated institutions, the advisory further said.

