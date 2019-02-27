CBSE warns against fake information

Ahead of the Board exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday asked candidates to stay alert against fake and frivolous information on social media.

“It has been noticed in the past that certain unscrupulous elements spread rumours by hosting fake videos/messages on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms, obviously with the intention of spreading confusion and panic amongst students, parents, schools and public,” the board said. It warned those involved in such activities. “In case any such information comes to the notice of the CBSE, necessary action as per law will be taken,” said the Controller of Examinations.

The Board appealed to public to cooperate for the smooth conduct of exams by not spreading the rumours/baseless information.

Issuing instructions, the Board said students must visit their centres before examinations so that on the day of test they reach the correct centre and on time. It asked students to leave their residence early keeping in view the traffic, weather conditions and distance, so that they report at the centre latest by 9.45 a.m. and that no candidate will be allowed entry in the examination centre after 10 a.m.

This year, the board has launched a host of technology measures for the smooth conduct of examinations.