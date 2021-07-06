CBSE to inspect, verify schools’ preparation of Class 10, 12 results

NEW DELHI

CBSE’s controller of examinations writes to all regional offices asking them to complete such inspections by July 12

CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) officials will conduct surprise inspections of the school committees preparing this year’s Class 10 and 12 results, and will inspect the Rationale document that is meant to ensure that the mark determination process is being done in an objective manner.

CBSE’s controller of examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj has written to all regional offices asking them to complete such inspections by July 12.

In the letter sent on Tuesday, Dr. Bhardwaj asked senior officers of the CBSE’s regional offices to visit schools under their jurisdiction as a “top priority” in order to “verify the work done by the schools” and ensure that the board’s result tabulation policy is being “implemented effectively”.

“In order to have actual information of the result work of the schools, it may be ensured that while visiting the schools, no prior intimation be given to the schools and only sudden inspection is carried out,” said the letter. “The official visiting the school may also sign on documents inspected especially Rationale documents,” it added.

The CBSE Tabulation Policy for Class 12 marks gives a lot of discretion to school results committees to assign and even revise marks of individual students in order to ensure they align with the school’s historical performance. In order to reduce the possibility of bias, each panel must include two external members and also record the justification for all its decisions in a Rationale document, Dr. Bhardwaj had told The Hindu.

CBSE officials were being asked to take pictures of all the documents they inspected during their surprise visits and include it in a point-wise report to be submitted to Dr. Bhardwaj by July 12. Schools would be chosen for inspection so that all categories of schools -- government, private, Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas -- were covered, said the letter.