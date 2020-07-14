CBSE to announce class 10 results on July 15

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the class 10 results on July 15, it announced on Tuesday.

The board had on Monday announced the results for class 12. However, there was no prior intimation about the result declaration.

Also read: CBSE declares Class 12 results; Chennai region records 96.17 pass percentage

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ also took to Twitter to share the update and wish luck to the students.

“My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck,” he said.

Also read: CBSE cuts syllabus by 30% for classes 9 to 12

The board will announce the results through an alternative assessment scheme after it cancelled remaining exams in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

While class 12 exams were rescheduled to be held in July in all parts of the country, class 10 exams were rescheduled only in North East Delhi which was affected by riots in March. However, later all exams were cancelled following spike in COVID-19 cases.