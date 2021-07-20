CBSE to help schools to finalise Class 12 results by Thursday

NEW DELHI

20 July 2021 21:19 IST

The Board has previously said the results will be declared by the end of the month.

The CBSE offices will function on July 21, though it is a gazetted holiday for Id, to support schools to meet the deadline of finalising Class 12 results by July 22, according to a letter from Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj. The CBSE has previously said the results will be declared by the end of the month.

In a letter sent to CBSE principals on Tuesday, Mr. Bhardwaj noted that the country would be celebrating Id on the following day. However, he also noted that the schools are busy preparing Class 10 and 12 results. As the board examinations were cancelled due to COVID this year, schools were asked to determine results via a formula using previous years’ marks as well as internal and practical scores.

“For finalising the Class 12 result, the last date is 22.07.2021. It is informed that to meet the last date and to assist the schools, all the regional offices, CBSE and the Examination Department, CBSE HQ will be functioning from 10.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.,” said the letter.

Advertising

Advertising

Dr. Bhardwaj said the CBSE is also developing FAQs, which will be provided by noon, in response to queries from the schools.