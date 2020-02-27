National

CBSE X, XII exams postponed in east, north-east Delhi

The Shiksha Sadan which houses the Central Board of Secondary Education at Rouse Avenue in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan
Special Correspondent NEW DELHI 27 February 2020 17:26 IST
Updated: 27 February 2020 18:18 IST

From March 2, examinations will be held as usual in all parts of the city.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced the postponement of class X and XII examinations, scheduled to be held on February 28 and 29 in up to 86 centres in the violence-hit east and north-east Delhi.

The Board also provided a relief to the students who had missed examinations earlier this week as they live in the affected areas and were not able to travel to the centres in other areas. Fresh examinations would be held for them, a notification from CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

He asked school principals to send the details of those who had missed the exams so far due to the difficult conditions to the Board's regional offices.

