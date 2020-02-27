CBSE X, XII exams postponed in east, north-east Delhi

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced the postponement of class X and XII examinations, scheduled to be held on February 28 and 29 in up to 86 centres in the violence-hit east and north-east Delhi.
From March 2, examinations will be held as usual in all parts of the city.
The Board also provided a relief to the students who had missed examinations earlier this week as they live in the affected areas and were not able to travel to the centres in other areas. Fresh examinations would be held for them, a notification from CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi said.
He asked school principals to send the details of those who had missed the exams so far due to the difficult conditions to the Board's regional offices.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.