  • Schools had filled wrong subject codes in the system, leading to the failure in generating batch IDs that were required to identify the centre, it’s evaluators and the work done by them.
  • In certain cases, additional answer books (more than the stipulated number) were issued to evaluation centres for assessment. This resulted in staff members working more than 12 days, which is the limit set by the board. This was not accepted by the system and payment was not processed.
  • For the Centre Superintendents deployed from outstation cities, TA/DA was not processed through IPS and no specific reason was provided by the board.
  • Apart from these, some payments could simply not be processed through IPS (possibly due to error in entering details, network issues, server issues, etc.)
  • The payment of compartment examinations 2022 including centre charges and CNS charges have not been released at all.