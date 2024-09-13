CBSE issues show-cause notices to 27 schools over violation of norms

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued show-cause notices to 27 schools after its surprise inspections conducted in schools affiliated with the Board in Rajasthan and Delhi.

During these inspections, the Board identified several violations of its bylaws, particularly those concerning enrolment and attendance practices in these schools.

The schools had enrolled a higher number of students in Classes XI and XII, who did not physically attend classes, a CBSE spokesperson said.

There were discrepancies in the attendance records maintained by these schools, casting doubts on their compliance with CBSE regulations.

It was also found that some institutions were flouting infrastructural norms set forth by the Board, compromising on the quality of education and safety for students.

Following these findings, the CBSE has issued show-cause notices to 27 schools - 22 from two regions of Delhi and five from Ajmer region. These notices require the schools to provide clarifications regarding the discrepancies in enrolment practices, adherence to infrastructural standards and other norms of the Board.