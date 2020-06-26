CBSE notifies its assessment scheme for pending class 10, 12 exams | Top developments

The academic year began on June 8, but there is still no clarity on the certification. Picture for representational purpose

26 June 2020 11:06 IST

Supreme Court approves CBSE's assessment scheme; Class X and XII results expected in mid-July

The Supreme Court on Friday permitted the Central Board of Secondary Education to issue notification on cancellation of remaining board exams of Classes 10 and 12 scheduled in July.

Here are the key developments

The CBSE said it has modified its notification on assessment scheme for cancelled exams in July. While pronouncing the order, top court recorded that it agrees with the CBSE scheme of assessment.

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) which agreed “in principle” with the decision to cancel the pending exams, said its assessment scheme will be "slightly different" from the CBSE's version and it will be notified in a week on its website.

Both the CBSE and ICSE informed the Supreme Court that board results can be declared by mid-July.

As per the assessment scheme of the CBSE, students who have completed all their examinations, will be assessed based on their performance in the examinations.

For those who have appeared in three or more subjects, the average of marks obtained in best three subjects will be awarded to those subjects in which examinations were not conducted.

For students who wrote exams for just one or two subjects, the results will be declared on the basis of their internal, practical or project assessments, for the subjects they didn't write the examination.

Students will have the option to appear for written examination, if they desire to do so. The Union government on Thursday said examinations will be conducted when the atmosphere is "conducive".

Class X students will not get a chance to appear for improvement exams and their score as declared by the board will be treated final.

The Union Government and the Central Board of Secondary Education informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that the remaining exams for Classes 10 and 12, scheduled from July 1 to 15, have been cancelled because of the concerns over the safety of students amid the pandemic.

The Centre has not yet taken any decision on whether NEET and JEE will be held as scheduled in July. The JEE-Main is scheduled to be held between July 18 and 23 and NEET’s undergraduate entrance examination is scheduled for July 26. Both exams are conducted by the National Testing Agency.

Advertising

Advertising