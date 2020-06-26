Supreme Court approves CBSE's assessment scheme; results expected in mid-July

The Supreme Court on Friday permitted the Central Board of Secondary Education to issue notification on cancellation of remaining board exams of Classes 10 and 12 scheduled in July.

The CBSE said it has modified its notification on assessment scheme for cancelled exams in July. While pronouncing the order, top court recorded that it agrees with the CBSE scheme of assessment. The notification regarding the assessment will be uploaded in CBSE's website soon.

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) which agreed “in principle” with the decision to cancel the pending exams, said its assessment scheme will be "slightly different" from the CBSE's version and it will be notifyed in a week on its website.

Both the CBSE and ICSE informed the Suprene Court that board results can be declared by mid-July.

As per the assesment scheme submitted by the CBSE, students who have completed all their examinations, will be assesed based on their performance in the examinations. For those who have appeared in more than three subjects, the average of marks obtained in best three subjects will be awarded to those subjects in which examinations were not conducted.

For students who wrote exams for just one or two subjects, the results will be declared on the basis of their internal, practical or project assessments, for the subjects they didn't write examination.

Students will have the option to appear for written examination, if they desire to do so. The Union government on Thursday said examinations will be conducted when the atmosphere is "conducive".

The Union Government and the Central Board of Secondary Education informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that the remaining exams for Classes 10 and 12, scheduled from July 1 to 15, have been cancelled because of the concerns over the safety of students amid the pandemic.

The Centre has not yet taken any decision on whether NEET and JEE will be held as scheduled in July. The JEE-Main is scheduled to be held between July 18 and 23 and NEET’s undergraduate entrance examination is scheduled for July 26. Both exams are conducted by the National Testing Agency.