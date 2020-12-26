CBSE exam schedule on Dec. 31

The schedule for Classes 10 and 12 Board examinations will be announced on December 31, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on Saturday.
“I will announce the date on Dec 31 when the exams will commence for students appearing for CBSE Board exams in 2021,” he tweeted.
Mr. Nishank had earlier this week ruled out conducting the examinations for Classes till February in view of the COVID-19 situation.
Usually, practical tests are conducted in January and theory exams begin in February and conclude in March. On Tuesday, the Education Minister had said that a decision on when to conduct the exams will be taken later after an assessment of the situation and consultation with stakeholders.
With no clarity on the Board exam dates yet, several schools have already conducted pre-Board exams online to keep students prepared.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier this month announced that Board exams in 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online.
