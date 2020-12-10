CBSE exam dates being decided in consultation with stakeholders: Education Minister

Responding to a question about cancellation or postponement of the CBSE practical exams, he said the CBSE was “yet to take a decision on the dates of conducting Board examinations including practical.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday said the schedule of Class X and XII examinations was yet to be decided by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), but would be announced soon after consulting all stakeholders.

During a virtual interaction with students, parents and teachers, the Minister was asked about the dates for exams as well as their possible postponement. He said the government would examine the suggestion that the IIT-JEE (Main) 2021 was held four times in the year — February, March, April and May 2021.

He said the syllabus for the JEE (Main) 2021 would “remain same as the previous year”. He added that the government was examining a proposal for giving students the choice to answer 75 questions out of 90. He said there were 75 questions to be answered in the JEE (Main) 2020.

“The Minister stated that in order to provide flexibility and reduce stress, it has been decided to give the option to candidates to appear one/ two/ three/ four times in JEE (Main) 2021 for admission in the coming academic year,” the statement said.

Responding to a question about cancellation or postponement of the CBSE practical exams, he said the CBSE was “yet to take a decision on the dates of conducting Board examinations including practical. Consultations with the stakeholders are in progress”. He added that alternatives would be explored if students are unable to take the practicals in classes before the exams.

Asked about the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), he said the schedule for NEET (UG) 2021 was being finalised and would be announced in the near future. He said the syllabus for the exam would stay the same as the previous year.

He said the process of learning and holding of competitive exams like NEET and JEE had continued during the COVID-19 pandemic safely.