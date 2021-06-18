CBSE develops portal to tabulate Class 12 marks

According to the tabulation policy, schools have been asked to form their Results Committees by June 23

As schools grapple with the new formula to tabulate Class 12 marks approved by the Supreme Court on Thursday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notification to all principals regarding the Information Technology system being developed in-house to aid them.

“This system will ease down the calculation work, reduce time taken and so many other hassles. This system will also pre-populate the marks of Class X of the students passed from CBSE. Efforts will also be made to take other Boards’ Class X data,” said the notification. The portal to check and update Class 10 results for all students will be available from Monday, while other software modules for the other components will be provided after that.

According to the tabulation policy, schools have been asked to form their Results Committees by June 23, and upload all marks — including Class 11 theory scores and Class 12 unit tests and pre-board scores — by July 15. The final results will be declared by the CBSE on July 31. The Board will not publish any merit list of the top 0.1% of students this year, nor will it issue merit certificates.