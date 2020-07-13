CBSE declares Class XII results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results for Class XII on Monday.
The board had last week announced an alternate assessment scheme for classes X and XII after the pending exams were cancelled in view of a spike in COVID-19 cases.
As per the assessment scheme of the CBSE, students who have completed all their Class XII examinations, will be assessed based on their performance in the examinations.
For students who wrote exams for just one or two subjects, the results will be declared on the basis of their internal, practical or project assessments, for the subjects they didn't write the examination.
For those who have appeared in three or more subjects, the average of marks obtained in best three subjects will be awarded to those subjects in which examinations were not conducted.
The CBSE will give students of class 12 an option to improve their scores later through pen and paper examination when the situation is conducive.
The results can be checked at http://cbseresults.nic.in/cbse2020_ASPNET/Result/Class12.aspx
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath