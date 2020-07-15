National

CBSE declares Class 10 results

The Shiksha Sadan which houses the CBSE in New Delhi. File

The Shiksha Sadan which houses the CBSE in New Delhi. File   | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the class 10 results on Tuesday. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' made the announcement on his twitter page.

"We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, student's health & quality education are our priority," he said.

The results can be accessed at http://cbseresults.nic.in/class10/Class10th20.htm

There has been a marginal increase in pass percentage since last year with 91.46% students passing the Class 10 examination.

Meanwhile, the number of high scorers fell this year — only 1.8 lakh candidates scored above 90% this year, while 2.2 lakh candidates had done so in 2019. Similarly, more than 57,000 students scored above 95% last year, which dropped to about 41,800 this year.

The board had on Monday announced the results for class 12.

