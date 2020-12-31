CBSE Class X, XII exams from May 4 to June 10

31 December 2020 18:16 IST

Board examinations for Class 10 and 12 students under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be held from May 4 to June 10, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on Thursday. Final results will be released by July 15.

The examination schedule has been delayed due to the disruptions caused by the pandemic to the 2020-21 academic calendar. Board examinations usually begin in March. However, schools shut in mid-March 2020, and most students are yet to return to full time classes.

Practical examinations have also been given additional flexibility. Schools will be allowed to conduct practicals, as well as project and internal assessment at any time starting from March 1 until the last date of conduct of the theory examinations for the same class, said Mr. Nishank.

The Minister promised that the number of CBSE exam centres will be increased, and steps will be taken to ensure safe and hygienic conduct of the examinations in line with the precautions taken during JEE and NEET exams.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by students this year due to the pandemic. However, he said efforts had been made to ensure that classes continued through digital and other mediums. CBSE has already reduced its syllabus by 30%. “All necessary steps will be taken to ensure that students do not get affected due to the difference in the basic facilities of their studies,” he said.