CBSE Class X, XII exams from May 4 to June 10

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday said Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X and Class XII board examinations will be held from May 4 to June 10. Practical exams will begin from March 1.

Results will be announced by July 15.

The Education Minister had on December 22 said that owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it would not be possible to hold the examinations in January and February.

Usually, practical tests are conducted in January and theory exams begin in February and conclude in March.

Several schools have already conducted pre-Board exams online to keep students prepared.